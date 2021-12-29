Wednesday

29th Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism

  • President Andrzej Duda’s move came amid worries that the law would put relations with Washington under pressure (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

By

Listen to article

Poland's president, on Monday (27 December), vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a US-owned news channel that was critical of the government.

President Andrzej Duda's move came amid worries that the law would put relations with Washington under pressure at a time when Russia's threat of a new war against Ukraine had increased tensions across central and eastern Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The TVN24 news channel, the country's biggest independent network, is owned by US company Discovery.

Washington has been critical of the bill presented by its Nato-ally. The US had urged Duda to use his veto.

The bill was voted through parliament earlier this month by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, Duda's political partners, sparking criticism and street protests.

"Thank you, Mr. President Andrzej Duda for your leadership and commitment to common democratic values and for protecting the investment climate in Poland. Together, the allies are stronger!", the US chargé d'affaires in Warsaw, Bix Aliu, tweeted.

Duda said in a statement on Monday that if the law came into force it could violate a treaty signed with the US on economic and trade relations.

"One of the arguments considered during the analyses of this law was the issue of an international agreement that was concluded in 1990, this treaty speaks about the protection of investments," he said according to Reuters.

"Most of my compatriots, most of my fellow citizens, do not want any more disputes," Duda said, according to state-run news agency PAP.

Parliament could vote to overturn the president's veto, but PiS does not have the required three-fifths majority of votes to do this.

Controlling stake

The bill not only risked straining relations between Washington and Warsaw, but also heightened persisting concerns over media freedom in Poland.

The proposed new rules would have forced Discovery out by insisting that broadcasters operating in Poland must be majority-owned by companies based in the European Economic Area.

It would have given Discovery six months to sell its shares in TVN24.

PiS has argued that foreign media groups have too much power in Poland.

Duda said that he generally believed limiting foreign ownership of media was sensible, but that any regulation should concern future investments, not current owners.

Poland has also been at loggerheads with the EU in recent years over judicial independence, rule-of-law, and media freedom.

And EU Commission vice-president for values Věra Jourová also welcomed Duda's veto.

"Good news from Poland. I welcome the announcement by President Duda that he vetoes Lex TVN. This is an important signal for dialogue," she tweeted.

"Pressure makes sense," said Donald Tusk, leader of the opposition Civic Platform (PO) and former prime minister, referring to mass protests against the media law earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a PiS spokeswoman, Anita Czerwińska, told PAP that the ruling party was "disappointed" by Duda's decision.

"The president has exercised his constitutional prerogative and he will have to answer for it in front of God, history, and the Polish nation", Janusz Kowalski, an MP from United Poland, a far-right party in the ruling coalition, also said.

Polish news agency Onet.pl cited an anonymous "senior" PiS politician as saying "it's hard to describe Duda's actions as anything other than ... betrayal".

Duda had not consulted the country's de facto leader, deputy prime minister and PiS chairman Jarosław Kaczyński, who is seen as running the government from behind the scenes, according to media reports.

Reporters without Borders (RSF), a media rights watchdog, said the veto was "good news for press freedom, which is in dire straits in Poland".

Since PiS was elected to power in 2015, Poland has dropped 46 places in the RSF's World Press Freedom Index to reach 64th place.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. ECJ told to dismiss Poland and Hungary rule-of-law challenge
  2. EU Commission letters to Poland, Hungary: too little, too late?
  3. Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit
  4. Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'
Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit

The summit discussion comes after the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said this week the bloc's executive will take action against Warsaw, for challenging the supremacy of EU law.

EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing

The European Commission has presented three new sources of revenues for the EU´s coffers aimed at repaying the emergency coronavirus recovery fund and supporting vulnerable households in the transition towards climate neutrality.

Hungary will defy EU top court ruling on migration

Viktor Orbán also pledged to nominate his minister for family affairs, Katalin Novák, to be Hungary's first female president - locking in another public position before the April 2022 general election.

News in Brief

  1. Police find €7m worth of cocaine in port of Ghent
  2. Changes to Belarusian constitution may extend leader's rule
  3. Russian military aircraft caused Nato-response nearly 300 times
  4. Russian court extends jail term for Gulag historian
  5. Israel offers fourth vaccine jab to some health workers
  6. Former French PM takes second Russian job
  7. Many Brexiteers disappointed by life outside EU
  8. Situation 'calm' on Polish-Belarusian border

Lead MEPs push against Big Tech recommendation algorithms

MEPs in the internal market committee reached a common position over the landmark Digital Service Act – new rules requiring companies like Google and Facebook to remove illegal content quicker and be more transparent about their controversial recommendation algorithms.

Column

Breastfeeding for democracy

Clubs, associations and social networks help to give meaning not just to life, but to the entire democratic system. Be they dinner groups, voluntary fire brigades, citizens' councils, environmental NGOs, neighbourhood committees coaching refugees, and yes, why not, breastfeeding-support groups.

Latest News

  1. France to ban unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants
  2. Russia and US schedule talks as Moscow derides EU
  3. Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism
  4. Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant
  5. Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'
  6. Nato seeks Russia meeting in January
  7. Putin underlines EU gas needs amid Ukraine threat
  8. Almost 800 people stranded at sea on Xmas Eve on rescue boats

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us