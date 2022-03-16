Wednesday

16th Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Wariness over more shared EU borrowing

By

Listen to article

European finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (15 March) agreed to loosen state aid rules to allow member states to support companies disadvantaged by sanctions on Russia and high commodity prices.

They also called on all member states to increase investments in renewables in order to end dependency on Russian gas.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But some EU members wanted more substantial support measures, including new forms of mutual debt issuance.

Opposition to joint European debt remains among more frugal northern EU member states.

"If you're a proponent [of mutual bonds], I wouldn't be too optimistic," a senior EU diplomat said ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said his country was, for the moment, emphasising that funds still are available in the pandemic recovery plan.

But Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag signalled a less frugal line than her immediate predecessor in government, and she did not close the door entirely to new mutualised debt.

"There are existing funds we can use," she said Tuesday. "But let's see what happens. The pandemic has shown us how important unity is."

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi last weekend called for a new version of the €800bn Covid-19 pandemic recovery fund that involves joint borrowing — and butted up against opposition.

"Some countries always find new arguments why they shouldn't pay their expenses," Magdalena Andersson, the Swedish prime minister said recently in a sign wariness at making Sweden responsible for other countries' debt.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Euro countries start haggling on fiscal rules
  2. Catalonia's fiscal feud with Spain
  3. EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates

Opinion

Catalonia's fiscal feud with Spain

It's not uncommon to hear accusations of Catalan financial greed as a motivation for independence. But in reality, the economic relationship between Spain and Catalonia is a nuanced one, which many Catalans believe is historically, and now, based on domination.

EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates

The EU Commission has restarted its effort to rewrite European fiscal rules, but some countries, such as Italy, are off the charts on debt in terms of an existing pact.

Lobbyists and lawyers start split from Moscow

Some consultancies, such as Brunswick or Kreab, were already refusing Russian clients well before the invasion in late February. Law firm Covington represented the Ukrainian government on a pro-bono basis in its case against Russia at the Hague this week.

Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation

The draft report, from a special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, also calls for the EU-wide ban on foreign funding for European political parties — and legislation to make it harder for foreign regimes to recruit former top politicians.

Opinion

In Moldova, a sense of foreboding

Moldova relies on Russian gas and it has 1,500 Russian troops fully in control of part of its territory, Transnistria. In light of the situation in Ukraine, it's all rather ominous.

News in Brief

  1. Don't let Ukraine crowd out climate, IPCC tells lawmakers
  2. EU sends €300m aid tranche to Ukraine
  3. Mariupol hospital bombing may be war crime, says von der Leyen
  4. Hungary parliament elects first female president
  5. IAEA: 'no critical impact' on safety at Chernobyl
  6. EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus
  7. Biden bans Russian oil and gas ahead of EU summit
  8. EU to up defence spending at summit after 'tectonic' shift

Latest News

  1. Wariness over more shared EU borrowing
  2. Fourth round of EU sanctions hits energy and oligarchs
  3. Luxury goods sanctions seen testing Italian solidarity
  4. A call to impose 'sanctions from hell' on Russia
  5. Ukraine, yes. But remember Afghanistan and Somalia, too
  6. Thank Poles, not government, for Ukraine refugee welcome
  7. Sweden is arming Ukraine — and still fighting over Nato
  8. Aboard the refugee train: 'Our lives are worth nothing'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us