Saturday

16th Sep 2023

TikTok fined €345m for breaching children's privacy in EU

  • Data authorities concluded that TikTok did not consider the risks posed to children aged under 13 when their accounts are made public by default

An EU data watchdog slapped a €345m fine on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on Friday (15 September) over its mishandling of children's personal data in the EU.

In addition to the massive fine, TikTok has also been ordered to fix how it handles data of children aged between 13 and 17 within the next three months to follow the rules of the European Union.

The decision follows an investigation into TikTok's compliance with EU data protection rules, also known as GDPR.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) launched its inquiry into TikTok's default settings and the way they verify a user's age during the registration process during the period from July to December 2020. For age verification processes, they also looked into how TikTok handles data of children aged under 13.

While no violation was found regarding the age verification processes, the final decision notes that TikTok did not consider the risks posed to children aged under 13 when their accounts are made public by default.

When children sign up for the TikTok app, their accounts are set to public by default, which also means comments are enabled publicly by default, the investigation found.

During the investigation, the data protection authorities in Berlin raised objections to the draft decision made by the Irish authority, seeking to include further infringements regarding 'dark patterns'.

These dark patterns are considered design tricks used to make users buy, click, or sign up for things they do not intend to.

The European Data Protection Board backed Berlin's call and urged Irish authorities to include a reference to the remedial work required by TikTok on this matter.

Irish data authorities also looked into TikTok's transparency obligations, especially when it comes to informing young users about the default settings.

"We respectfully disagree with the decision, particularly the level of the fine imposed," said a TikTok spokesperson. "The DPC's criticisms are focused on features and settings that were in place three years ago, and that we made changes to well before the investigation even began, such as setting all under-16 accounts to private by default."

Earlier this year, the UK data watchdog fined TikTok €14.5m over its misprocessing of 1.4 million children's data without parental contest.

  EU regulators have a bigger bird to fry than Twitter. It's TikTok
  EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law
  And now some questions for China's TikTok
EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law

A total of 22 "core platform services" provided by these six tech gatekeepers now have until March 2024 to comply with strict new EU rules — aimeed to promote fair competition and give users more power over their devices.

Opinion

And now some questions for China's TikTok

At the height of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests last fall, for example, hashtags relating to the protests appeared abundantly on platforms like Twitter. On TikTok, however, the same hashtags yielded scant results and almost no signs of unrest.

Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels

Tech companies have increased their lobbying power and are now spending some €113m a year to influence EU decision-making, up more than 16 percent since 2021, according to a report from NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyFacts.

AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds

About four percent of global female employment is subject to potential automation through generative AI technologies, compared to only 1.4 percent of male employment. The trend is even more pronounced in high-income countries, a new study reveals.

AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds

About four percent of global female employment is subject to potential automation through generative AI technologies, compared to only 1.4 percent of male employment. The trend is even more pronounced in high-income countries, a new study reveals.

Column

EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?

Six months after Qatargate, as institutional inertia and parliamentary privileges weigh in, the sense of gravity and collective resolve have all but disappeared. MEPs show little enthusiasm for reform of the rules that today allow them significant outside paid activities.

  MEPs look to Spain for EU breakthrough on seasonal workers
  EU watchdog launches rights probe into Tunisia agreement
  TikTok fined €345m for breaching children's privacy in EU
  MEPs reject deep-sea mining in raw materials vote
  Hungary follows Turkey with new row on Sweden's Nato entry
  Most EU states didn't resettle a single refugee in 2023
  Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree
  Why new EIB chief must prioritise people's basic needs

  International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

