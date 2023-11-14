Tuesday

14th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Digital

No mass scanning in EU online child-abuse bill, MEPs agree

  • One-in-five children in Europe are victims of some form of sexual violence online or in real life (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

A more balanced draft law to combat and prevent child sexual abuse online was adopted by the EU Parliament's justice committee on Tuesday (14 November).

With 51 votes in favour, two against, and one abstention, MEPs agreed on new mandatory rules for online services and hosting providers to improve the protection of children online while ensuring the privacy of internet users.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Under the parliament's version, only a judge will be able to order the scanning of private communications, and only for specific suspects," Czech MEP Marcel Kolaja (Pirate Party), one of the shadow rapporteurs of the file, stressed after the vote.

In May 2022, the EU Commission proposed legislation to harmonise requirements for service providers at EU level, making it mandatory for them to detect such content, report it to the authorities, and remove it from their platforms.

Since then, the EU executive's proposal has been repeatedy criticised by privacy advocates, who claim that these rules would further complicate law enforcement and open the door to indiscriminate mass monitoring tactics of all EU citizens.

"The commission is opening the door for a vast range of authoritarian surveillance tactics," Ella Jakubowska, of the Brussels-based European Digital Rights (EDRi) group, said when the proposal was announced.

The rules proposed by the EU executive could also lead to a very heavy workload for police, which could have a "negative impact" on law enforcement, according to a study seen by EUobserver in April 2023.

It is estimated that one-in-five children in Europe are victims of some form of sexual violence online or in real life, and more than 32 million reports of suspected child sexual abuse online represent an all-time high, according to the parliament's research unit.

And so far, voluntary detection and reporting of child sexual abuse material online has clearly not been enough to tackle the problem.

"All providers will have to assess if there is a risk of abuse in their services and mitigate those with tailor-made measures," said Spanish MEP Javier Zarzalejos (EPP).

MEPs opted to balance safety and privacy and agreed on targeted mitigating measures in order to avoid generalised monitoring in the search for suspicious content and indiscriminate scanning of private conversations and photos.

"As a last resort, detection orders can be used to take down abusive material still circulating on the internet," Zarzalejos added.

This way, competent authorities could track down and remove or disable access to any illegal material when mitigation measures are not effective.

MEPs also backed the creation of an independent EU child protection centre to help implement the new rules and support law enforcement.

The green light for inter-institutional negotiations was also given, subject to the Council's agreement on its position and the full parliament's backing of the committee's text at the forthcoming plenary session (20-23 November) in Strasbourg.

Site Section

  1. Digital

Related stories

  1. Report slams German opposition to new child sexual abuse rules
  2. TikTok fined €345m for breaching children's privacy in EU
  3. What EU countries lack to lift 20 million children out of poverty
  4. EU privacy chief says child abuse bill will upend internet
Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels

Tech companies have increased their lobbying power and are now spending some €113m a year to influence EU decision-making, up more than 16 percent since 2021, according to a report from NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyFacts.

EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

The EU Commission published a list of 10 technologies with the potential to: undermine peace and security, violate human rights, or harm the EU's interests. The next step is to assess the risks, and then focus on mitigation measures.

Latest News

  1. Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment
  2. No mass scanning in EU online child-abuse bill, MEPs agree
  3. The EU is failing on Israel-Gaza, so it's now up to member states
  4. Why next European Investment Bank chief should be female
  5. EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza
  6. Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals
  7. Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
  8. Kaczynski decries 'German' takeover of Polish parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us