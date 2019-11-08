MEPs slam Commission over common charger delay

MEPs have slammed the EU Commission over its hands-off approach on a common charger for all smartphones.
Ten years ago, the European Union asked phone manufacturers to agree on a common standard for smartphone chargers. Most makers did. They now use micro-USB plugs to charge phones.
But Apple refused. The iPhone-maker patented a proprietary plug called Lightning, which it uses in all phones.
MEPs on the internal market and ...
Alexander Fanta is an EU correspondent for netzpolitik.org, a German news website covering digital rights issues.
