It's 'embarrassing' to have to tell voters there still is no universal charger for all smartphones, said Dutch MEP Christel Schaldemose (Photo: Joseph Teegardin)

MEPs slam Commission over common charger delay

by Alexander Fanta, Brussels,

MEPs have slammed the EU Commission over its hands-off approach on a common charger for all smartphones.

Ten years ago, the European Union asked phone manufacturers to agree on a common standard for smartphone chargers. Most makers did. They now use micro-USB plugs to charge phones.

But Apple refused. The iPhone-maker patented a proprietary plug called Lightning, which it uses in all phones.

MEPs on the internal market and ...

Author Bio

Alexander Fanta is an EU correspondent for netzpolitik.org, a German news website covering digital rights issues.

