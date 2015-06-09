Ad
euobserver
Human injection of new genome into maize (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU states prefer to 'blame Brussels' on GMOs

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to give national governments the power to ban food with genetically modified (GM) ingredients, but diplomatic sources indicate governments will kindly refuse the offer.

One EU source from an anti-GM country told this website opponents prefer the current system because they can “blame Brussels” for authorising the use of GM foods.

Another source said: “The initial reactions to the commission's proposal were sceptical”, adding that both pro-GM and anti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU to return GMO powers to states
EU's new GMO law leaves questions unanswered
Human injection of new genome into maize (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections