EU states prefer to 'blame Brussels' on GMOs

The European Commission wants to give national governments the power to ban food with genetically modified (GM) ingredients, but diplomatic sources indicate governments will kindly refuse the offer.
One EU source from an anti-GM country told this website opponents prefer the current system because they can “blame Brussels” for authorising the use of GM foods.
Another source said: “The initial reactions to the commission's proposal were sceptical”, adding that both pro-GM and anti...
