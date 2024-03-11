EU countries unblock deal on new rights for gig workers

New rules to improve working conditions for EU gig workers have been agreed before Europe pauses for elections, after member states formally adopted the directive in Brussels on Monday (11 March).
"This is a momentous day for gig workers [who number around 28 million in the EU]," said EU commissioner for jobs Nicholas Schmit on X (formerly Twitter).
"New EU rules will give platform workers more rights and protections without ha...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
