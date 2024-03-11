Ad
Estonia and Greece made possible a deal on the platform workers directive, after they changed their position. Only France voted against it, while Germany abstained (Photo: European Union)

EU countries unblock deal on new rights for gig workers

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

New rules to improve working conditions for EU gig workers have been agreed before Europe pauses for elections, after member states formally adopted the directive in Brussels on Monday (11 March).

"This is a momentous day for gig workers [who number around 28 million in the EU]," said EU commissioner for jobs Nicholas Schmit on X (formerly Twitter).

"New EU rules will give platform workers more rights and protections without ha...

Estonia and Greece made possible a deal on the platform workers directive, after they changed their position. Only France voted against it, while Germany abstained (Photo: European Union)

DigitalHealth & Society

