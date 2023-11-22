Ad
euobserver
Geert Wilders founded the anti-Islam Party for Freedom in 2006 (Photo: Metropolico.org)

Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign

EU Political
EU Elections
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A late surge in support could situate the anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders to play a key role in shaping the next Dutch government following Wednesday's (22 September) parliamentary elections.

For most of the year, his political fortunes seemed spent, with support for his party dwindling to seven percent during the spring and early summer.

But a Tuesday poll showed Wilders' Freedom party (PVV) tied in first place with t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
Will Frans Timmermans be the next Dutch PM on Wednesday?
Dutch elections and Spain's rule-of-law debate This WEEK
Geert Wilders founded the anti-Islam Party for Freedom in 2006 (Photo: Metropolico.org)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections