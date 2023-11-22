Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign

A late surge in support could situate the anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders to play a key role in shaping the next Dutch government following Wednesday's (22 September) parliamentary elections.
For most of the year, his political fortunes seemed spent, with support for his party dwindling to seven percent during the spring and early summer.
But a Tuesday poll showed Wilders' Freedom party (PVV) tied in first place with t...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
