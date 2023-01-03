The outdated myths and exciting reality of 'Digital Africa'

Africa is in the midst of an ongoing digital revolution which is exciting, different and disruptive. It is different because the change is happening in a unique context with unique nuances; it is disruptive because it demands that Africans and the rest of world adopt new ways of thinking and doing things.
A look at the history of the digital transformation taking place in Africa proves that the continent is certainly not backward. Africa has always been progressive, a fact proven by a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Adeyinka Adewale is associate professor of leadership ethics and entrepreneurship, deputy director of studies at Henley Business School.
Dr Adeyinka Adewale is associate professor of leadership ethics and entrepreneurship, deputy director of studies at Henley Business School.