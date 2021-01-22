A digital euro - could it happen?

The president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde revealed last week that she thinks the ECB will go ahead with the digital euro, an electronic form of central-bank money accessible to all.
"Banknotes are still to stay," Lagarde said in an online interview at the Reuters Next conference, "but I think we will have a digital euro."
The final decision is expected sometime this summer, based upon, amongst other input, a public consultation that the ECB concluded also last ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Leo Van Hove is a professor of monetary economics at the Solvay Business School at Vrije University Brussels (VUB).
Leo Van Hove is a professor of monetary economics at the Solvay Business School at Vrije University Brussels (VUB).