The ECB has announced that the decision to launch the digital euro, if it so decides, will be followed by an investigation phase (Photo: EnvironmentBlog)

A digital euro - could it happen?

by Leo Van Hove, Brussels,

The president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde revealed last week that she thinks the ECB will go ahead with the digital euro, an electronic form of central-bank money accessible to all.

"Banknotes are still to stay," Lagarde said in an online interview at the Reuters Next conference, "but I think we will have a digital euro."

The final decision is expected sometime this summer, based upon, amongst other input, a public consultation that the ECB concluded also last ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Leo Van Hove is a professor of monetary economics at the Solvay Business School at Vrije University Brussels (VUB).

