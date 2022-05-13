Ad
euobserver
Parliaments, the judiciary and central banks, as well as the fields of public security, defence and law enforcement, are excluded from the new rules (Photo: Tirza van Dijk)

EU reaches deal on flagship cybersecurity law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament and EU member states reached an agreement in the early hours on Friday (13 May) over new rules intended to protect Europe's public and private critical entities from cyberattacks.

The updated legislation, also known as NIS2, aims to increase cooperation and cybersecurity resilience among member states by establishing new measures and reporting obligations for operators of essential services like banking and energy...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

