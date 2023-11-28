Ad
The European Parliament faces pressure from certain members states afraid of upsetting publisher groups who have lobbied hard against any rules affecting their business (Photo: TheClimateRealityProject)

Key battlegrounds in EU's new media legislation

by Oliver Money-Kyrle, Brussels,

After months of intense and often volatile debate, the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) is near completion with a coalition of journalists and civil society groups calling on the European Parliament to hold firm on key issues as it negotiates the final text with the European Council and European Commission.

The commission launched the EMFA last year with lofty claims that it would provide the rules and tools to roll back media capture, protect media pluralism and independence, and end ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Oliver Money-Kyrle is head of European advocacy and programmes at the International Press Institute (IPI) where he leads the media freedom programme.

Tags

Latest News

