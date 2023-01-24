MEPs push for explicit consent for online political ads

MEPs adopted a draft report on Tuesday (24 January) on potential new rules for political advertisements that lawmakers hope will come into force for the 2024 European elections.
The vote in the internal market committee follows the EU Commission's 2021 proposal to make online political advertising more transparent.
The plenary will vote on the matter next month and MEP Sandro Gozi from the liberal Renew Europe group hopes t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
