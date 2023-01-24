Ad
MEPs also proposed to ban non-EU based actors from being able to pay for political advertisements in the EU (Photo: Steinar Engeland)

MEPs push for explicit consent for online political ads

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs adopted a draft report on Tuesday (24 January) on potential new rules for political advertisements that lawmakers hope will come into force for the 2024 European elections.

The vote in the internal market committee follows the EU Commission's 2021 proposal to make online political advertising more transparent.

The plenary will vote on the matter next month and MEP Sandro Gozi from the liberal Renew Europe group hopes t...

