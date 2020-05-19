Ad
euobserver
Guido Rasi, the EMA director, was professor of microbiology at the University of Rome (Photo: eu2018.at)

Vaccine selfishness goes against science, EU regulator warns

Digital
Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

People most in need, not national hoarders, should get the first shots of any future coronavirus vaccine, the EU medicines regulator has said.

The first batches should go to "people most at risk of infection", such as medical staff on the front lines or transport sector workers, not just in all EU countries, but internationally, Guido Rasi, who heads the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam, said on Monday (18 May).

That would create a "first ring of protection", which co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

A Covid-19 vaccine? Why licensing is so important
Brussels to combat vaccine-scepticism after record EU measles outbreaks
EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK
EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine
Guido Rasi, the EMA director, was professor of microbiology at the University of Rome (Photo: eu2018.at)

Tags

DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections