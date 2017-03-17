Friday

17th Mar 2017

France's election under high cyber threat

  • "The threats against French political parties and the vote itself are protean," a government security expert said. (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

By

French authorities are on high alert to head off a cyber-attack that could affect the result of the upcoming presidential election.

Prime targets could be candidates' websites and government networks.

  • Hollande: "Russia is using all means to influence public opinions." (Photo: elysee.fr)

The threat was publicly recognised by president Francois Hollande, who accused Russia of trying to interfere in the campaign, ahead of the first round on 23 April and a run-off on 7 May.

"Russia is using all of its means to influence public opinion," he said in a recent interview to several European newspapers.

"It is not the same ideology as in the time of the USSR, [but] it is sometimes the same methods, with more technology," he said, adding that Russia had "a strategy of influence, of networks, with very conservative moral views".

"The threats against French political parties and the vote itself are protean," a source at the National Agency for Security of Information System (Anssi), an agency reporting to the prime minister's office, told EUobserver.

The alarm was raised at the highest level by French intelligence services and led to two security meetings chaired by president Hollande at the Elysee palace.

In January, experts from France's foreign intelligence service, the General Directorate for External Security (DGSE), warned that hackers and cyber-soldiers funded by the Kremlin were trying to distort the campaign by favouring far-right candidate Marine Le Pen while discrediting her competitors, especially independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, a former economics minister under Hollande, is a favourite to reach the election's second round, most likely against Le Pen.

At the second council of defence early March, Hollande ordered "the mobilisation of all the state's necessary means" to prevent "any malevolent action" from "tarnishing the campaign and the vote".

The mission of the DGSE is to protect France's highest interests.

The fact that the DGSE raised the alarm over the smooth running of the election is unprecedented and indicates that cyber-attacks have already been identified or stymied.

Until January, the agency was almost exclusively focused on the threat of Islamic State (IS) attacks. The 2015 Paris attacks and last year's in Nice, France's electoral campaign only highlights the risks to the country's state of emergency.

According to sources, the risk is more diverse than during last year's US election, when alleged Russian hackers focussed mainly on collecting information and compromising documents on Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

'Guide for data hygiene'

On 14 February, a source told EUobserver, En Marche!, Macron's political movement's website, was taken down briefly after two unsuccessful hack attempts.

An attempt to access the movement's database was also foiled.

According to sources. Macron's website is hosted in the US, in San Francisco, to make cyberattacks more difficult. Macron's team has accused Russia but is unable to prove it.

Campaign teams say they have taken measures like switching off mobiles during meetings or using WhatsApp instead of the Russian Telegram mobile application to exchange messages.

But they still seem unready to fend off large-scale attacks.

On 28 October last year, the Anssi source said, the agency organised a meeting with the heads of all candidates' websites - representatives from the National Front's representative did not attend.

They were warned of the risks and threats and given a USB key with a "guide for data hygiene" to help them secure their networks.

Four months later, in February, Zataz, an online magazine specialised in data security, recently examined the sites of the candidates . It found dozens of security loopholes, especially concerning the protection of personal data.

French authorities are also concerned that their own network could be targeted, including to alter the voting process.

No electronic voting

In early March, the government decided to ban electronic voting for the French voters abroad for the legislative elections in June. Electronic voting was not planned for the presidential election itself.

Guillaume Poupard, Anssi's chief, publicly said that the voting platform was "more reliable" than for the previous elections in 2012, but that "the level of the threat is much higher today".

Other experts told this website that in addition to the hacking threat, the system was unreliable, with voters unable to connect during preliminary tests.

Hacking threats on a crucial vote for Europe are real. But they are not new.

In 2012, during the previous presidential election, the computers of several officials at president Nicolas Sarkozy's office were hacked.

At a conference several months later, the DGSE's technical manager revealed where the attack came from: the US.

Macron meets Merkel, says France must reform

The independent liberal candidate to the presidential election said in Berlin that France must reform itself if it wants to remain close to Germany and play a role in Europe.

EU relieved by Dutch centre-right win

EU leaders breathe sigh of relief in phone calls and tweets after Dutch centre-right comes ahead of anti-EU party in "quarterfinal" elections.

