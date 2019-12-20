Friday

20th Dec 2019

Investigation

Polish NGO pits porpoises vs Russia's Nord Stream 2

  • Allseas' Pioneering Spirit, a pipe-laying vessel, is the heaviest ship in the world (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

By

A lone Polish NGO has objected to Denmark's permit for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany - but neither that nor a new threat of US sanctions are likely to stop the juggernaut.

The Krakow-based Polish Ecological Club filed its complaint with the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) in late November as the deadline for appeals ran out.

Lisbeth Kirk

  • Getting old chemical munitions out of the way, including via detonations, could harm wildlife and even cause mutations in cod (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Its five-page letter, obtained by EUobserver via a freedom of information request, said the DEA was wrong to let the pipeline use a route variant which might disturb endangered species, as well as World War 2-era chemical weapons on the seabed.

"For all the reasons set out above ... the Polish Ecological Club believes that the permit should not be granted," it said.

Denmark's permit, issued on 30 October, concerned a 147km section of the pipeline that is to run through its waters near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

The permit was the last piece of the puzzle after Finland, Sweden, Germany and Russia had already given the green light for the other 1,050 km.

But the Polish objection says Denmark violated an EU law on habitat protection concerting the harbour porpoise, an endangered species in the region.

It said Denmark gave "incomplete ... vague and contradictory" responses to some ecological questions, often relying on shaky promises given by the Russian firm building the project, the Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 consortium, itself.

It failed to account for the fact the consortium admitted it might have to detonate some of the WW2-era mentions if it found them in the wrong places.

The ammunition, dumped by the Nazis and the Soviet Union, includes mustard gas, which could cause mutations in the cod which spawn there.

Denmark's figures on the seabird population in the region were also "clumsy" and 10-years out of date, the Polish NGO said.

"The abundance of a key species [the Velvet Scoter], threatened globally, is underestimated 1,000 times" in the Danish studies, the NGO said.

For its part, the DEA confirmed it had "only received one appeal regarding the [Nord Stream 2] permit".

"The next step in the Danish Energy Board of Appeal's processing of the complaint is that the parties of the case will be given the opportunity to submit their comments, before the board of appeal will make a decision," it told this website.

That decision might take until mid-2021, it added, and the mere fact that the Polish complaint hung in the air did "not have a suspensory effect" on pipeline construction, it said.

For its part, Russia expects Swiss engineering firm Allseas to lay the final pipes in the next few months and for Nord Stream 2 to start operations in mid-2020, creating a fait accompli before Denmark decides on the Polish appeal.

Geopolitics

The NGO's concern for harbour porpoises aside, Poland, several other EU states, and the US have also voiced strategic worries about the project.

Nord Stream 2 is to concentrate 80 percent of Russian gas exports to the EU along the German route, helping the Kremlin to cut off pro-Western countries, including Ukraine, in future.

The US had in the past threatened to fine the five EU firms helping Russia to finance the €10bn investment.

But in the end, it opted to threaten just Allseas instead, saying people and entities involved in the physical construction could face US asset freezes and visa bans.

The mini-sanctions are to enter into force after US president Donald Trump signs them into life in a move expected next week.

But they include a 90-day cooling-off period, meaning Allseas would get off the hook if it managed to lay the 147-km Danish segment by the end of March.

And a Russian vessel, the Academician Chersky, is ready and waiting to take its place even if the US sanctions do bite in time, making Trump's last-minute action look like a hollow gesture.

For their part, German leaders also showed little sign of backing down this week, making Nord Stream 2 look even more like a done deal.

Net result

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her foreign minister Heiko Maas both told Trump to mind his own business.

"European energy policy must be decided in Europe, not the US. We fundamentally reject outside intervention and sanctions with extraterritorial effect," Maas told the Bloomberg news agency on Thursday.

And all that meant the net result of the Trump sanctions might be just another row between Berlin and Washington, which let Moscow do what it wanted.

America's Nord Stream 2 bill "pits the US against Germany" rather than the Kremlin, and "that is a bad outcome and I am eager to avoid it," Dan Fried, a former US diplomat, said in Washington on Thursday.

But "that doesn't mean that the Germans are the problem," Fried added.

"The Kremlin is the problem. It is their aggression and their use of energy as a coercive tool" that made Nord Stream 2 so dangerous he said.

Germany bound to apply EU rules to Russia pipeline

Germany will need to make sure EU rules are being followed by Russia's controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, currently under construction, it was decided in negotiations between EU institutions on Tuesday evening.

Energy treaty 'undermines success of Green Deal'

Over 250 civil society organisations and trade unions say that the Energy Charter Treaty is incompatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and the new Green Deal - becoming an obstacle to the clean-energy transition.

Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests

Lithuania's commissioner-designate, Virginijus Sinkevičius, unveiled during his three-hour hearing on Thursday a package of proposals to protect the environment - from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the sky.

Analysis

The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms

Experts from several organisations say that reform of the Energy Charter Treaty, proposed by the EU Commission, will make it difficult to meet the targets agreed in the Paris Agreement - making it an obstacle to the clean-energy transition.

Planned German coal exit boosts case for Nord Stream 2

German commission recommends phasing out coal power over the next 19 years - which will provide additional arguments to build the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which both the European Commission and the US have reservations about.

