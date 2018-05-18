Friday

18th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

'Connectivity' trumps enlargement at Balkans summit

  • EU and Western Balkan leades in Sofia: 'There will be no new negotiations without conditions,' warned French president Emmanuel Macron

By

The EU and the Western Balkans attempted to put an end to years of long-distance diplomacy and distrust on Thursday (17 May), with their first summit in 15 years - and commitments to get closer to each other.

But the EU, while trying to fill a geopolitical gap and stabilise its doorstep at their Sofia summit, made it clear that EU accession was not yet at hand.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

In a joint declaration, EU leaders only pledged their "unequivocal support for the European perspective" of the region's six countries – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo.

In return, they asked their counterparts to keep EU integration as a "firm strategic choice", adding that "the credibility of these efforts depends on clear public communication."

The EU's message was expected, but it left some Balkan leaders frustrated.

"A perspective without accession talks is like a marriage where we do not talk. How will it happen?," Albanian prime minister Edi Rama told a group of journalists after the summit.

Rama noted that the accession process "has become much more difficult and much less predictable" than in the past.

"Of course we are not yet there," he said, referring to the progress demanded by the EU. "But to be there, we need these accession talks."

"We need Europe not only to fight crime but to raise children for the future," he said.

Geopolitical wake-up call

In recent months, in the wake of the migration crisis, and with Russia, China, Turkey or Arab Gulf countries increasingly active in the region, the EU realised that it had neglected the Western Balkans over the last decade.

The bloc does not want "other geostrategic players to enter and enhance their quite high influence they already have" in the region, noted the Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov.

But faced with stalled reform processes, in particular in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the EU came with a list of projects to develop the region and to integrate it into the EU's economic, transport and energy networks.

The package – called the connectivity agenda – came with strings attached, in particular more control over the six countries' reforms to improve the rule of law as well as the fight against corruption and organised crime.

The two processed "should go in parallel," Bulgarian EU minister Lylyana Pavlova told EUobserver.

"But we should not block the projects, if they delay the reforms. This would demotivate them and this is exactly what we don't want."

The EU, which represents 73 percent of the region's trade and where over 72 percent of foreign investment comes from, intends to use the projects to stabilise the region.

"It's not only a carrot and a stick. It's a commitment, even with a stick," an EU source told EUobserver.

"It is not a change of strategy, it's a renewal of the strategy we had 10 years ago," he said.

Earlier this year, the European Commission proposed accession by 2025 for the most advanced countries economically, and which have the strongest rule of law.   At their June summit, EU leaders will have to decide whether to open formal negotiation with Albania and Macedonia.

Name issue

There was some optimism in Sofia over a possible agreement between Greece and the Former Republic of Macedonia over the name of the country.  

Greece's Alexis Tsipras and Macedonia's Zoran Zaev both said after a bilateral meeting that they believed an deal was possible next month, but that they still needed to clear some issues and convince political forces at home.

If the 25-year old dispute was settled, "no one would be able to say no" to accession talks, the EU source said.   But several countries have already warned that they would seek guarantees before agreeing to the accession process.

"There will be no new negotiations without conditions," warned French president Emmanuel Macron, referring to a better control over migration and trafficking.

Macron also linked further enlargement to EU reform towards more integration and better decision taking.

The EU, mindful of the wars from the 1990s and ongoing ethnic tensions, is trying to strike the right balance to keep the fragile momentum.

"It is not our intention to spoil the process by suggesting something unrealistic like a 'fast-track'," European Council president Donald Tusk admitted, adding that he preferred to "discuss about substance, not dates."

 But he argued that there was "no plan B" for the six countries than the path towards the EU.

"The Western Balkans are an integral part of Europe and they belong to our community," he said. 

Tusk insisted that "the connectivity agenda is neither an alternative nor a substitute for enlargement. It is a way to use the time between today and tomorrow more effectively than before, so that our citizens and businesses are not waiting for all the benefits of EU integration."

"We didn't pretend today that everything is clear and simple. This scepticism in Europe when it comes to enlargement is obvious," Tusk said.

In the current situation, this was a point on which all could agree.

"We don't have anymore the luxury to look for clarity. Now the main goal is to survive in the fog," Albania's Rama said.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. EU 'perspective' opposed by Russia in Balkans
  2. Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo
  3. EU divided over Western Balkan enlargement
Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo

While Bulgaria aims to have all 28 EU countries in Sofia in May to give a boost to EU accession of the Western Balkans, some EU countries want to make sure their reservations about Kosovo are noted.

EU divided over Western Balkan enlargement

After the European Commission presented its Western Balkans strategy last week, with a view of possibly integrating the region by 2025, some EU ministers were less enthusiastic after their first discussion of the new policy.

Analysis

Beyond macho: Turkish-EU ties

Turkey has belittled the EU in a week of macho posturing, but strategic relations go deeper than the rhetoric.

EU tells Moldova it is still corrupt

In an annual progress report, European Commission says "independence of justice, law enforcement as well as national anti-corruption authorities need substantial improvement".

Opinion

Appeasement will not work with Erdogan

As EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker meet president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bulgaria, their reluctance to use their diminishing leverage with Ankara means his dismantling of Turkey's democracy only speeds up.

News in Brief

  1. EU to start process to counter US Iran sanctions
  2. Macedonia PM sees 'possible solutions' in Greek name row
  3. EU takes six countries to court over air pollution
  4. New Catalan leader sworn in without reference to Spain
  5. Merkel and Putin revive dialogue in troubled times
  6. European companies putting Iran business on hold
  7. Erdogan: UN has 'collapsed' in the face of Gaza violence
  8. Irish pro-abortion lead narrows week before referendum

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  2. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  3. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  5. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  7. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  10. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  11. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  12. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May

Latest News

  1. 'Connectivity' trumps enlargement at Balkans summit
  2. Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip
  3. Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy
  4. Europe's last wild rivers under threat at Balkans summit
  5. Paris, Brussels, Madrid challenge new car emission limits
  6. Devil in detail in Macedonia name talks
  7. Gay rights under threat in divided Europe
  8. EU has no 'magic bullet' against US Iran sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  4. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  5. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  7. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  8. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  9. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  10. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  11. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight