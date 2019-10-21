Monday

21st Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection

  • North Macedonia's prime minister Zoran Zaev and EU Council president Donald Tusk called the decision to delay accession talks "a historical mistake" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

North Macedonia's prime minister Zoran Zaev has called early elections after the European Union refused to start accession talks with the country.

Following the call, the president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, invited all party leaders for a meeting on Sunday (20 October) afternoon, where all agreed to hold elections on 12 April - eight months before the normal end of the term.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

According to the law, prime minister Zaev and his government will now step down and will be replaced by a caretaker government of technicians and representatives of the opposition.

"We have a clear state consensus of all political leaders, that despite the decision of the European Council ... the Republic of North Macedonia should start negotiations [with the EU] as soon as possible," Pendarovski said after the meeting.

The European Council decided on Thursday (17 October) to delay the promised start of talks with North Macedonia to join the bloc after a veto by French president Emmanuel Macron.

According to Macron, the EU should reform its current way of working first and make sure it will be able to handle another financial crisis before it decides on another enlargement.

"We need a reformed European Union and a reformed enlargement process, a real credibility and a strategic vision of who we are and our role," Macron said at a press conference.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte used similar words after the European Council meeting in order to explain why The Netherlands was blocking accession talks for Albania - the other Balkan country that had been promised to open accession talks this year.

"Historical mistake"

After the EU decision, prime minister Zaev said: "We are the victims of a historical mistake".

His words echoed those of European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and other European leaders.

"It's not a failure, it's a mistake. I feel really embarrassed," EU council president Donald Tusk said after the summit .

Earlier on, the commission and the European Parliament had agreed to start accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania saying that both countries had made sufficient progress on reform.

North Macedonia, which had been called the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (Fyrom) had also made a historic agreement with Greece to change its name after decades of political stalemate.

"I am disappointed and angry and I know that the entire population feels this way," Zaev said when he announced the early elections.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia
  2. EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
  3. EU paths fork for Albania and North Macedonia
Juncker: 'Historic mistake' against Balkan EU hopefuls

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker described a decision to block Albania and North Macedonia from advancing into the next phase to eventually join the European Union as a historic mistake.

News in Brief

  1. Almost 200 arrests in Catalonia independence protests
  2. Report: Russian hackers used Iranian cover to attack UK
  3. Next EU economy chief calls for looser budget policies
  4. Swiss Green parties celebrate 'tectonic shift'
  5. Macron: Nato's inability to react to Turkey a 'mistake'
  6. EU: US can expect counter measures after tariff move
  7. Almost 7,500 people forcibly returned to Libya in 2019
  8. Puigdemont released after responding to arrest warrant

Opinion

EU report recognises Albania's achievements

Albania currently faces a serious crisis, which it would be foolish for all actors in the international community to ignore. Yet we must ask that our partners in Europe read Federica Mogherini's report carefully and recognise accomplishments.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection
  2. UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal
  3. Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
  4. Juncker: 'Historic mistake' against Balkan EU hopefuls
  5. EU leaders spent just 12 minutes on climate
  6. Crunch Brexit vote in UK This WEEK
  7. EU envoy sheds light on weird US diplomacy
  8. EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us