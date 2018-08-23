From Russia (to Austria) with love?

Last weekend's pictures were hard to put into context, even for long-time observers of Austrian politics.

Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl got married at a vineyard in the picturesque Styrian hills of southern Austria on Saturday (18 August), but what was originally supposed to be a private affair turned into a highly political event with implications for Austria and Europe at the same time.

Kneissl not only invited Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the conservative Au...