euobserver
Upon arriving in the United Arab Emirates, victim's passports are confiscated and substituted for fake documents. Failing to carry an ID at all times in the UAE is punishable by law, making it near impossible to escape (Photo: Hope Education Project)

Listen to survivors to stamp out human sex-trafficking

EU & the World
Africa
Opinion
by Fatima Waziri-Azi and Angus Thomas, Abuja/Accra,

Every day, thousands of people are trafficked — sold a dream of a better future, to only be presented with a grim reality of entrapment, slavery, and often sex work. With their passports withheld, their movements restricted, and subject to abuse, inhumane treatment and debt bondage, victims face dire prospects.

Most girls and women only manage to escape their traffickers a long time after their souls and bodies have been destroyed. The three women we recently rescued from the United Ar...

EU & the World Africa Opinion

EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion
