Moldova to EU: Help us go after fugitives

Moldova's new prime minister, Natalia Gavrilița, gets more excited when she talks about fighting corruption than about EU enlargement.

Her country broke out of the Soviet Union 30 years ago and signed a trade treaty with the EU in 2014.

It was never invited to join Europe, the way neighbouring Romania and Western Balkan states were.

But when asked by EUobserver in Brussels on Monday (27 September) if Moldovan people understood EU enlargement policy, Gavrilița said: "Peopl...