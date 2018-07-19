Ad
The state of emergency was imposed after the failed coup attempt in July 2016 (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey ends state of emergency but continues crackdown

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Turkey ended a two-year state of emergency on Thursday morning (19 July) but is set to introduce extraordinary measures to keep a tight grip on society.

The emergency regime had been imposed in July 2016 after the coup attempt, which president Recep Tayyip Erdogan attributed to US-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Since then, over 77,000 people have been arrested and more than 130,000 civil servants, military, lawyers and judges have been dismissed over alleged involvement with Gule...

