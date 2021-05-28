Russia flight bans add to crisis in EU skies

Russia has banned some Austrian and French flights, amid disarray in European skies after the Belarus hijacking.
Austrian Airlines and Air France cancelled flights to Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday (27 May) when Russia denied them permission to divert around Belarus, in line with new EU sanctions.
Russia did so because "politicisation" of flight routes was "unacceptable and would be dangerous in terms of aviation safety", Russia's ambassador in Vienna, Dmitry Lyubinsky, said o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
