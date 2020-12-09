Germany apologises to Skopje for Bulgaria fiasco

Germany and EU institutions have voiced dismay over Bulgaria's ongoing veto on North Macedonia accession talks.
"It's a single country [Bulgaria], one country only, which wasn't able to agree to the negotiating framework," Germany's minister for EU affairs, Michael Roth, said in Brussels on Tuesday (8 December) after talks with his 26 EU counterparts.
"I'm sure you can feel my very personal disappointment. Myself, the German foreign minister [Heiko Mass], and the chancellor [Ang...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
