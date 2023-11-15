Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg has just 80 or so staff in its intelligence service (Photo: laurentlux)

Investigation

Is Luxembourg the weak link in EU and Nato security?

EU & the World
Investigations
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato's tiny ally, Luxembourg, stands accused of years-long security failures, as the West continues an unprecedented crackdown on Russian espionage in Europe.

It wouldn't be the first time if the Grand Duchy looked like a weak link in EU and Nato intelligence-sharing.

In a case that made international headlines at the end of the Cold War, Luxembourg's ambassador to Nato, Guy De Muyser, was stripped of his security clearance when America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigationsUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?
Tiny Kox: Russian spy in Strasbourg was 'no James Bond'
Luxembourg's Bettel lashes out against Orbán over LGBTI law
Belgian intelligence chief talks to EUobserver: transcript
Luxembourg has just 80 or so staff in its intelligence service (Photo: laurentlux)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigationsUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections