euobserver
'Difficult day' as Swedbank HQ raided on Wednesday (Photo: Arild Vagen)

Swedish bank joins list of EU dirty money scandals

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Swedish lender Swedbank handled €135bn of dodgy money in recent years, leaked documents say, in a second scandal of vast proportions in the EU banking sector.

It handled the money via its Estonian branch between 2008 and 2018, according to its own internal audit, which was seen by Swedish public broadcaster SVT and revealed on Wednesday (27 March).

It also failed to observe anti money-laundering due diligence on what were mostly Russian clients, the audit said.

The news ca...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

'Difficult day' as Swedbank HQ raided on Wednesday (Photo: Arild Vagen)

Rule of Law

