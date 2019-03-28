Swedish bank joins list of EU dirty money scandals

Swedish lender Swedbank handled €135bn of dodgy money in recent years, leaked documents say, in a second scandal of vast proportions in the EU banking sector.

It handled the money via its Estonian branch between 2008 and 2018, according to its own internal audit, which was seen by Swedish public broadcaster SVT and revealed on Wednesday (27 March).

It also failed to observe anti money-laundering due diligence on what were mostly Russian clients, the audit said.

The news ca...