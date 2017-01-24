Ad
euobserver
An Iraqi soldier in front of an Islamic State flag near Mosul. The EU wants to counter IS narrative. (Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani)

EU to step up effort against Russian and Islamist propaganda

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU must step up efforts to counter Russian disinformation in Europe, MEPs have said in alarming tones.

"We are really in a state of war with Russia, we I mean EU citizens,” Jaromir Stetina, a Czech centre-right MEP said on Tuesday (31 January).

"There are no bombs, tanks, missiles, but we are in a war, because this is a hybrid war, and disinformation is a part of this hybrid warfare," he said.

"This is a war that the Russian federation declared on us, the goal is to des...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

MEPs call for 'proper' EU counter-propaganda unit
An Iraqi soldier in front of an Islamic State flag near Mosul. The EU wants to counter IS narrative. (Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections