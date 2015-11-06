Putin picks wrong friend in France

It’s curious how the same event can appear different, depending on the vantage point from which you look.

Take last week’s meeting, in Moscow on 28 and 29 October, between former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Pro-Kremlin media portrayed it not just as the visit of an old “friend,” but as the visit of France’s next president, who is sure to be re-elected in 2017.

Sarkozy said there’s no sense in Russia's isolation over Ukraine and that Western lea...