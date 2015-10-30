Juncker's first EU anniversary This WEEK

The asylum and refugee crisis continues to dominate this four-day WEEK as the European Commission marks its one-year anniversary under Jean-Claude Juncker.
The former Luxembourg prime minister took the helm of the Brussels executive 12 months ago on Sunday (1 November) amid media revelations that the Grand Duchy had facilitated corporate tax evasion on a massive scale.
Juncker may have weathered the storm but it follows him around. MEPs in a special tax committee have maintained ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
