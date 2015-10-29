Ad
euobserver
Syrian refugees in Germany, which expects up to 1 million asylum claims this year (Photo: iom.int)

Turkey raises price on EU refugee deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan and Andrew Rettman, BRUSSELS and STRASBOURG,

Turkish negotiators are asking the EU to pay €3 billion a year in bilateral aid in return for cooperation on slowing the flow of refugees, according to a senior EU diplomat familar with the talks.

“First, we offered €1 billion [in aid]. Then we offered €3 billion. Now the Turks have put a figure of €3 billion per year on the table in return for their agreement on the Action Plan”, the contact said, referring to a European Commission blueprint on joint refugee control measures, publishe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkey demands €3bn on EU asylum crisis
Merkel pushes for Turkey EU membership talks
Syrian refugees in Germany, which expects up to 1 million asylum claims this year (Photo: iom.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections