Raif Badawi: Saudi blogger wins Sakharov Prize

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes for criticising the country’s religious establishment, was awarded on Thursday (29 October) the European Parliament’s 2015 Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought.

EP president Martin Schulz, who announced the prize winner in Strasbourg, said that Badawi’s flogging amounts to “permanent torture” and called on Saudi king Salman to release the blogger.

Badawi was arrested in 2012 and later sentenced t...