Ad
euobserver
A demonstration for the release of Badawi outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Helsinki (Photo: Amnesty Finland)

Raif Badawi: Saudi blogger wins Sakharov Prize

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Strasbourg,

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes for criticising the country’s religious establishment, was awarded on Thursday (29 October) the European Parliament’s 2015 Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought.

EP president Martin Schulz, who announced the prize winner in Strasbourg, said that Badawi’s flogging amounts to “permanent torture” and called on Saudi king Salman to release the blogger.

Badawi was arrested in 2012 and later sentenced t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Sakharov laureates: EU states wrong to pressure Palestine on ICC
Nemtsov murder prompts major anti-Putin rally
MEPs have stopped blogging, are afraid of Twitter, love Facebook
EU to mediate in Saudi-Swedish dispute on human rights
A demonstration for the release of Badawi outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Helsinki (Photo: Amnesty Finland)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections