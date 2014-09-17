Ad
Gaza residents salvage property after Operation Protective Edge (Photo: un.org)

Most Malta boat victims were Gaza refugees

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestinian people fleeing Israel’s occupation of Gaza were most of the victims in the Malta boat incident last week, when hundreds were left to drown by human traffickers.

The information comes from survivors interviewed by the Palestinian embassy in Greece, which spoke to two men from Gaza who made it to the Greek island of Crete.

Two other men from Gaza, who made it to the Italian island of Sicily, also gave details to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a Swis...

Andrew Rettman

