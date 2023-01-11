Ad
The EU is working to reduce the unfilled vacancy rate among the 27 member states (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Labour shortage prompts EU appeal for non-EU workers

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The European Commission is hoping to mitigate regional and industry-specific labour shortages with the launch of a new mechanism to encourage migration from third countries to the European Union.

The commissioners for home affairs and employment and social rights announced on Tuesday (10 January) a Labour Migration Platform, which will bring together experts in both policies to build bridges between migration and employment to address this challenge faced by European economies.

