Operation Irini is wrong, for Libya and for sea rescues

With Irini (Eirene), the Greek goddess of peace, the European member states have set themselves a high bar when choosing the name for the new naval mission in the Mediterranean.

Much of the intra-European negotiation process that led to this operation could probably have been conducted better under Eris, the Greek goddess of strife and discord.

As a reminder: on 19 January a process for conflict management in Libya initiated by Germany's Federal Foreign Office and the Chancellery...