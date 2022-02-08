Polish president in bid for EU 'unity' in face of Russia threat

Polish president Andrzej Duda sought to resolve disputes with Brussels on Monday (February 7) - in what he said was a bid for EU unity, in the face of the large Russian military buildup on the border with neighbouring Ukraine.
During a trip to Brussels, Duda met with the head of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, plus Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.
Duda's fence-mending with Brussels, which has been locked in a long...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
