Ad
euobserver
Mali: Authorities reportedly in talks to invite Wagner fighters despite existing presence of French soldiers (Photo: Emilio Labrador)

MEPs list crimes of 'Kremlin proxy' mercenaries

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs have urged the EU to blacklist members of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group, while listing its crimes in multiple conflict zones.

The EU ought to impose "targeted EU sanctions against the relevant individuals and entities affiliated with the Wagner Group, as well as individuals and entities working with them," they said in a resolution on Thursday (25 November), which passed by a whopping 585 votes aga...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU strategy hopeful of Russia detente
Serbia, Hungary 'most vulnerable' to Russia and China
Russia threatens to cut off Moldova's gas, again
Mali: Authorities reportedly in talks to invite Wagner fighters despite existing presence of French soldiers (Photo: Emilio Labrador)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections