MEPs list crimes of 'Kremlin proxy' mercenaries

MEPs have urged the EU to blacklist members of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group, while listing its crimes in multiple conflict zones.
The EU ought to impose "targeted EU sanctions against the relevant individuals and entities affiliated with the Wagner Group, as well as individuals and entities working with them," they said in a resolution on Thursday (25 November), which passed by a whopping 585 votes aga...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
