EU gives UK two weeks to spell out Brexit money

The UK has two weeks to clarify how much it is willing to pay as part of the financial settlement with the EU after Brexit, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday (10 November).

Barnier answered the question with a simple "Oui" (yes), when asked if the EU needs the UK to spell out its financial plans in the next two weeks for talks to move onto the second phase of negotiations.

EU leaders will decide in December if Brexit talks have yielded "sufficient progress"...