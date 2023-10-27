EU 'green mining' grants went to firms linked to environmental abuses

One year in prison and €293,000 in compensation. That was the ruling of a Seville court in September 2016 against three executives of the mining company Cobre Las Cruces SA. The trio confessed to one count of environmental crime — contamination of an aquifer near the copper mine with arsenic, and one count of damage to the public domain, as the company had illegally extracted more water than permitted.

Six months earlier, and despite the ongoing legal proceedings which started in 2008, ...