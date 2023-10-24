Member states' plans 'not enough' to hit EU climate goals

The EU Commission is expected to release its assessment of the EU's climate progress on Tuesday (24 October), as part of its annual State of the Energy Union report.
Ahead of the publication, a coalition of NGOs has warned that member states' draft national climate plans will result in Europe missing its climate targets if "significant shortcomings" remain unresolved....
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
