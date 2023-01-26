The legal battle for justice against Kremlin's 'untouchables'

Russian leadership is committing unimaginable and unforgivable crimes against the people of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of dead, millions of refugees, deliberate attacks on civilians, and too many massacres like in Bucha.

As long as Europe strives to be a beacon of freedom, democracy and the rule of law for the global community, we must accept our responsibility for the future of Ukraine.

While the Kremlin could not be dissuaded from starting its dreadful war, we must pursue the p...