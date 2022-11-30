Ad
The Warsaw-based Frontex agency is the EU's largest (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The three candidates seeking the leadership position at the EU's border police agency Frontex were grilled by MEPs on Wednesday (30 November).

Terezija Gras from Croatia, Dutchman Hans Leijtens, and Frontex's current interim executive director, Aija Kalnaja, are all competing for the job left vacant by the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri.

Terezija Gras

Gras highlighted her five years experience in Croatia's minis...

