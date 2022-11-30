Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs

The three candidates seeking the leadership position at the EU's border police agency Frontex were grilled by MEPs on Wednesday (30 November).
Terezija Gras from Croatia, Dutchman Hans Leijtens, and Frontex's current interim executive director, Aija Kalnaja, are all competing for the job left vacant by the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri.
Gras highlighted her five years experience in Croatia's minis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.