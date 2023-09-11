Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (l), with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (c), and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson at the Nato summit in Vilnius (Photo: nato.int)

Turkey casts fresh doubt on Sweden-Nato deal

EU & the World
Nordics
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has shifted attention to US warplanes from Koran-burning in endless bargaining on Sweden's Nato entry.

It looked like a done deal on 10 July, when Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook hands with the Swedish prime minister at a Nato summit in Vilnius.

He also put his signature on a written promise to "transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly [Turkish parliament], and work closely wit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Sweden accession deal is 'message' to Putin, Nato says
Koran-burnings to continue, despite Sweden terror threat
Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (l), with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (c), and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson at the Nato summit in Vilnius (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections