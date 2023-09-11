Turkey casts fresh doubt on Sweden-Nato deal

Turkey has shifted attention to US warplanes from Koran-burning in endless bargaining on Sweden's Nato entry.
It looked like a done deal on 10 July, when Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook hands with the Swedish prime minister at a Nato summit in Vilnius.
He also put his signature on a written promise to "transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly [Turkish parliament], and work closely wit...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
