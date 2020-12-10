Ad
Istanbul skyline: Turkey appears to have reconciled itself to the EU punishment (Photo: Sercan Tirnavali)

EU to blacklist more Turkish officials

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will agree to blacklist Turkish officials at Thursday (10 December) and Friday's summit, but an arms embargo is "off the table".

That was the gist of summit conclusions drawn up by the 27 EU states' ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, seen by EUobserver.

The draft text "invites the Council to prepare additional listings" such as those one year ago, which imposed visa-bans and asset-freezes on two low-level Turkish officials who organised gas-drilling operations in C...

