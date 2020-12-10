EU to blacklist more Turkish officials

EU leaders will agree to blacklist Turkish officials at Thursday (10 December) and Friday's summit, but an arms embargo is "off the table".
That was the gist of summit conclusions drawn up by the 27 EU states' ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, seen by EUobserver.
The draft text "invites the Council to prepare additional listings" such as those one year ago, which imposed visa-bans and asset-freezes on two low-level Turkish officials who organised gas-drilling operations in C...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.