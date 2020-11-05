Moldova: Pro-EU candidate scores surprise first-round win

Maia Sandu, Moldova's former prime minister and the leader of the opposition Party of Action and Solidarity, won the first round of voting in Sunday's (1 November) presidential election.

The unexpected result puts the opposition, pro-EU candidate at 36.16 percent of votes after initial data had her trailing behind incumbent president Igor Dodon.

The final vote counting has Dodon at 32.61 percent of total ballots cast, a major setback for the pro-Kremlin candidate.

The score...