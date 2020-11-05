Ad
euobserver
Maia Sandu led Moldova briefly last year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Moldova: Pro-EU candidate scores surprise first-round win

EU & the World
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Maia Sandu, Moldova's former prime minister and the leader of the opposition Party of Action and Solidarity, won the first round of voting in Sunday's (1 November) presidential election.

The unexpected result puts the opposition, pro-EU candidate at 36.16 percent of votes after initial data had her trailing behind incumbent president Igor Dodon.

The final vote counting has Dodon at 32.61 percent of total ballots cast, a major setback for the pro-Kremlin candidate.

The score...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist from Romania

Related articles

German wins election to be mayor of Romania's third city
Moldova turns from EU to Russia
EU tells Moldova it is still corrupt
Maia Sandu led Moldova briefly last year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist from Romania

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections