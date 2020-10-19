Ghost town haunts future of Cyprus

I saw my mother's childhood home for the first time last week - in a photo posted online by a Turkish Cypriot newspaper. Decades of searching for an image of her house have come to an abrupt, and dispiriting, end.

We're from Cyprus, the EU member state in the eastern Mediterranean, which has been divided in two for over four decades.

In 1974, Greek nationalists launched a coup in an attempt to annex the majority Greek Cypriot island to Greece.

In response to the power-grab...