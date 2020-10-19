Ad
euobserver
Varosha, here pictured in 2013. It has been cordoned off by the Turkish military since 1974 - until two weeks ago. (Photo: michael kirian)

Ghost town haunts future of Cyprus

EU & the World
Opinion
by Argyro Nicolaou, Princeton,

I saw my mother's childhood home for the first time last week - in a photo posted online by a Turkish Cypriot newspaper. Decades of searching for an image of her house have come to an abrupt, and dispiriting, end.

We're from Cyprus, the EU member state in the eastern Mediterranean, which has been divided in two for over four decades.

In 1974, Greek nationalists launched a coup in an attempt to annex the majority Greek Cypriot island to Greece.

In response to the power-grab...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Argyro Nicolaou is a a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University's Seeger Center for Hellenic Studies, and a writer and filmmaker from Cyprus.

Related articles

EU leaders discuss Turkey's air and sea 'provocations'
Turkey's smart game: keeping the EU divided
France accuses Turkey's ally of starting recent warfare
Varosha, here pictured in 2013. It has been cordoned off by the Turkish military since 1974 - until two weeks ago. (Photo: michael kirian)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Argyro Nicolaou is a a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University's Seeger Center for Hellenic Studies, and a writer and filmmaker from Cyprus.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections