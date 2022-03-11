In Belarus, the other victims of Putin's war

A lot has already been written about the torture, the tactics of the KGB (Belarus's secret police), and protest-related deaths in Minsk and elsewhere since the contested elections in 2020.

Yet there still are voices from abroad condemning the Belarusians, arguing that we are to blame for Russia using it as a base to attack Ukraine from our territory; or that we were not brave enough to oust our longstanding dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, ourselves, and for good.

This underplays...