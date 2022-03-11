Ad
euobserver
A roadsign in Vilnius, Lithuania (Photo: Facebook/Vilnius city mayor)

In Belarus, the other victims of Putin's war

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Katsiaryna Shmatsina, Vilnius,

A lot has already been written about the torture, the tactics of the KGB (Belarus's secret police), and protest-related deaths in Minsk and elsewhere since the contested elections in 2020.

Yet there still are voices from abroad condemning the Belarusians, arguing that we are to blame for Russia using it as a base to attack Ukraine from our territory; or that we were not brave enough to oust our longstanding dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, ourselves, and for good.

This underplays...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Katsiaryna Shmatsina is Belarussian, and a fellow with the German Marshall Fund think tank, specialising in Belarus foreign policy and security in the region. Previously she was a research fellow at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.

Related articles

Belarus seen stepping-up use of migrants as a weapon
Russian beachhead Belarus hit with sanctions
As world looks to Ukraine, did Russia just take Belarus?
Belarus demonstrator: 'The worst was the screams'
A roadsign in Vilnius, Lithuania (Photo: Facebook/Vilnius city mayor)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Katsiaryna Shmatsina is Belarussian, and a fellow with the German Marshall Fund think tank, specialising in Belarus foreign policy and security in the region. Previously she was a research fellow at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections