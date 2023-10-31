Israel's Gaza attack 'beyond proportionality', Norway says

Israel is breaking the rules of modern warfare in Gaza, Norway's prime minister has said.

"I believe this is beyond proportionality," Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre told EUobserver in Oslo on Tuesday (31 October).

"The humanitarian consequences for civilians are catastrophic — the number of casualties, the amount of destruction, and especially the enormous burden carried by [Palestinian] children is, as we see it, in breach of what humanitarian norms and standards requir...