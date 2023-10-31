Ad
euobserver
Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre: "The humanitarian consequences for civilians are catastrophic" (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/Norden.org)

Israel's Gaza attack 'beyond proportionality', Norway says

EU & the World
Nordics
by Lisbeth Kirk, Oslo,

Israel is breaking the rules of modern warfare in Gaza, Norway's prime minister has said.

"I believe this is beyond proportionality," Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre told EUobserver in Oslo on Tuesday (31 October).

"The humanitarian consequences for civilians are catastrophic — the number of casualties, the amount of destruction, and especially the enormous burden carried by [Palestinian] children is, as we see it, in breach of what humanitarian norms and standards requir...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Turkey to let Sweden into Nato, as Gaza war rages
Verbal tension on Gaza in EU summit communiqué
Nordic women in majority as the eight parliaments meet in Oslo
EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire
Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre: "The humanitarian consequences for civilians are catastrophic" (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/Norden.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections