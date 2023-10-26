Ad
euobserver
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas shamed the two overtly pro-Russian leaders in the EU summit on Thursday (26 October) — Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Slovakia's Robert Fico.

Kallas especially needled Orbán over last week's handshake photo-op with Russian president Vladimir Putin in China.

"He [Putin] is a war criminal — he started this war of aggression against a sovereign country [Ukraine], he's deported children, an arrest wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?
Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career
Slovak's 'illiberal' Fico victory boosts Orbán, but faces checks
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections