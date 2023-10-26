Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas shamed the two overtly pro-Russian leaders in the EU summit on Thursday (26 October) — Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Slovakia's Robert Fico.

Kallas especially needled Orbán over last week's handshake photo-op with Russian president Vladimir Putin in China.

"He [Putin] is a war criminal — he started this war of aggression against a sovereign country [Ukraine], he's deported children, an arrest wa...