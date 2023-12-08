How should EU reform the humanitarian aid system?

When the humanitarian crisis triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia began in February 2022, two Catholic organisations in Ukraine — Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Spes — could immediately respond to the needs of the millions of people fleeing their homes.

Many sought protection in their safe shelters, often in the basements of local church facilities. Since then, the Caritas organisations in Ukraine have helped over four million people in the war-torn country where only a few human...