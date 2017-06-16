Brexit vote prompted rebound in pro-EU feeling

Europeans appreciate the EU more than they did before Brexit, but want more say over their own affairs, including in referendums on EU membership.
A new survey by US pollster Pew, out on Thursday (15 June), showed that pro-EU feeling rose by 18 points in Germany and France and by some 15 and 13 points in the Netherlands and Spain, respectively, in the year after the Brexit vote.
It ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
